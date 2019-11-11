The Asthma Coalition of Kern County will host its annual Kern County Asthma Summit on Thursday at the Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, according to a news release.
The free summit will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. It will feature speakers and information on community asthma education programs, air quality, asthma diagnosis, treatment, and management of asthma in schools, according to the release.
“Uncontrolled, it is one of the top causes of school absences and many missed days of work,” said Ana Walton, chair of the Asthma Coalition of Kern County and respiratory therapist. “It has a serious health and economic impact on our community. Employers lose productivity when their employees have uncontrolled asthma. Schools lose funding due to school absences associated with asthma. Taxpayers pay more when poorly controlled asthma results in costly medical care. The Asthma Summit is part of a coordinated effort to address the costly burden and impact on quality of life in Kern County.”
The summit will feature the following speakers:
- Senator Melissa Hurtado, 14th California Senate District
- Kevin Hamilton, Central California Asthma Collaborative
- Genevieve Gale, Central California Air Quality Coalition
- Myron Liebhaber, MD, Sansum Clinic, UCLA School of Medicine
- Nick Hansa, MD, Premier Medical Associates
- Paula Ardron, MD, Kaiser Permanente of Kern County
The event will include free food, free pre-approved continuing education credits for nurses, networking, and a resource booth area, according to the release.
For more information or to register for the event go to kernasthma.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.