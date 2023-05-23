 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Kern County approves revised trash plan

After two recesses and four hours of discourse, Kern County officials approved the new system and rates Tuesday for the county’s trash collection in its three zones — metro Bakersfield, western Kern and eastern Kern — with select areas removed from each.

In an effort to meet state guidelines by Jan. 1, 2024, counties across California have to implement some form of collection system that complies with SB 1383, a 2020 state law that requires every city and county to throw 75% less organic waste into landfills by 2025. If governments don’t comply in time, penalties run $10,000 a day or $3.65 million annually, fined directly to the county’s general fund.

Coronavirus Cases