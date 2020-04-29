The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced the sixth COVID-19 related death within county borders Wednesday morning.
There have 875 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kern, according to public health data. While 28 of those patients are being treated at local hospitals, 348 are being isolated at home. Four-hundred-eighty-four have recovered from the virus locally.
There have been nine non-county residents who tested positive for the virus while in Kern, according to the health department.
This story will be updated
(9) comments
With this 6th Death, Kern County’s rate of ‘Deaths per 100,000 Residents’ rockets up to 0.675 per 100,000.
Yep, that’s FAR fewer deaths than ANY of the 50 States (even Hawaii):
https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/nycompared.png?itok=KeiKsAie
Hey "Gary'....... show your math..... is "YOU" just Kern County or all Americans... no cherry-picking now .......
hey Gary.... define "You"........."consideration of the new statistics, you"
It's called HIPAA and it "protects individual privacy of personal health records", including yours.
All we want from the KC Health Admin. Staff, is where are the specfic hotspots of Bakersfield and this Covid19. As far HIPPA LAW, the communities are NOT asking for personal or private information related to those who are positive, specifically area's that can tell us that those hotspot of individual that are asymptomatic thus telling us too stay away from those area's. We are doing are part staying at home, we are entitled to know the specific Covid19 hotspot locations of Kern County .
How many of the cases are new cases and how many are out of the ones that have been pending since the test takes so long to get results.
In consideration of the new statistics, you have a 1:1040 chance of contracting the virus and 1:151,667 chance of dying.
Thank you, Gary. Maskless I shall remain.
See, that's what happens when anyone says or implies it's OK to go without a mask. People jump on anything to do what they want to do, until it's too late.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.