The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new death and 194 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.
There have now been 229 virus-related fatalities in Kern during the COVID-19 pandemic and 27,388 reported cases since the first was announced March 13.
Of those cases, 9,292 individuals have recovered from the virus and 16,332 are recuperating at home, according to county data.
State data shows that 167 patients are currently being treated in Kern County hospitals for COVID-19, with 66 of them in the ICU.
(2) comments
We be open right now if it wasn't for the lack of a National strategy implemented by the Trump Administration. His callous disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and bad example of ignoring and denying it has put us back to square one. More importantly, 10's of thousands or more people needlessly died say the epidemiologists, and Trump is drowning in their blood. Can't get a haircut? Too bad. Blame Trump. You've got bigger problems than bad hair. You just might end up with a ventilator tune down your throat.
You just know this guy has a spoiler on his minivan…
