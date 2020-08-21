The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported nine new deaths and 280 additional COVID-19 cases Friday morning.
There have now been 238 virus-related fatalities in Kern during the COVID-19 pandemic and 27,668 reported cases since the first was announced March 13.
Of those cases, 9,536 individuals have recovered from the virus and 16,363 are recuperating at home, according to county data.
State data shows that 171 patients are currently being treated in Kern County hospitals for COVID-19, with 61 of them in the ICU.
Today the President denied we even have a problem with Covid and took no responsibioty for his mismanagement of the crisis. He has never mentioned the 175,000 people who have died. Experts say the real number is at least 250,000. He has buckets of blood on his hands and if you support him, so do you.
Almost time to vote! On that day please remember to reward Trump's Corona Zombie Army who has marched lockstep with him for 4 years. They are as guilty as he.
Flip the Senate, retain the house, take the White House! Revenge is a dish best served COLD!🌪
Let's get rid of this dangerous, imbecilic President and pop open some champagne!
Biden/Harris 2020!
"Revenge is a dish best served cold"
Just who are you wanting to extract your "revenge" on, and why, Dweeb??
How do you know, Dweeb the number is 250,000? How do you know it is 175,000? With false-positives not uncommon with approved testing, how can we be certain? Explain to me how Trump is responsible for even ONE death. You love Fauci - who recruited him to oversee the White House response? Did Dr. Birx just happen along? As I recall, Trump wished to involve himself in things, from crisis management to conversations involving reopenings and was told to butt out - state governors didn't desire his involvement. He wished to restrict travel from China as early as late-January and was called a racist. In early March, Nancy Pelosi was inviting folks to Chinatown. Both the WHO and the CDC have given contradictory advisories on everything from expected symptoms to mask wearing from day one until now! Trump is responsible for that? Is Trump responsible for Newsom's mistakes, too? Was it Trump, not Cuomo, that sent the sick and dying into nursing homes in New York? Answers, Dweeb, answers. Please respond and address my questions. Your buddy failed to do so the other day so I'm counting on you.
@moardeeb people like you really need help. I wish I was in sales because you are a salesman dream come true you seem very shallow and buys just about everything the mainstream media roles out. That isn’t a problem with just you as I see this a common occurrence with young Americans. You can’t say that I am a Trump fan because I did not vote for the guy but to sit here and make the statement that “blood is on his hands” is truly an ignorant comment, your better than that. Spend a little less time making foolish comments and a little more time trying to educate yourself.
