The search for Kern’s new chief administrative officer did not last long.
James Zervis, Kern’s current chief operations officer, was named Tuesday as the county’s next chief administrative officer, in a decision announced at the start of the Board of Supervisors’ 2 p.m. Tuesday meeting. He will assume the new role Aug. 5.
“I’m humbled at the opportunity to serve our community in this capacity and look forward to continuing our Board’s objective of moving Kern County forward,” Zervis said in a news release Tuesday.
He will succeed outgoing Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, who announced his exit two weeks ago to become the next county executive officer for Napa County. The two have worked together for three years, since Zervis’ start in 2020.
Alsop said the two have been lockstep in the county’s actions over those years.
“(Zervis) is well-known, well-respected, and I think that it goes back to just a lot going on (here in the county),” Alsop said. “A lot of balls in the air (in Kern), a lot of challenges, and (the Board of Supervisors) wanted to make sure there was good continuity.”
The decision came by unanimous vote of the county Board of Supervisors, who deliberated the matter in closed session Tuesday. According to 3rd District Supervisor Jeff Flores, the board chairman, discussion on Zervis’ appointment lasted maybe 30 minutes. There were no alternatives considered for the role.
“It was a quick, decisive decision,” Flores said. “I think the board felt so strongly about (Zervis), his leadership and what he brings to the county that we went for an immediate appointment.”
Flores personally highlighted Zervis’ government experience, existing familiarity with Kern and financial chops.
Before his appointment as chief operations officer, Zervis served in numerous municipal positions, including chief financial officer, treasurer and interim city manager for the city of Shafter from 2011 to 2020. He also sat on several regional and state boards related to local government and municipal finance.
Zervis holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Central Washington University, a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix, and several public and managerial accounting certifications.
As the county’s next chief administrative officer, Zervis will oversee the county’s day-to-day operations, manage Kern’s $3.6 billion budget and act as a liaison between the county's elected officials and its 8,000-person workforce.
Come August, he will take the proverbial reins on Kern’s largest dealings, including a continued staffing shortage, tough state environmental goals and a lack of affordable housing amid a statewide homelessness crisis.
A replacement for Zervis as chief operations officer has not finalized, Flores said, and a search will commence in the coming weeks. And while Zervis’ appointment was made official, his new contract is still being prepared, as are his salary and benefits.
In other county business ...
● County Fire Chief Aaron Duncan provided an update on water levels in Kern.
“How about this weather we’re having,” Duncan began. “Eighty degrees in mid-to-late June — that’s kind of unprecedented.”
As a result, Duncan continued, snowmelt along the Sierra Nevada has trickled down at a manageable pace. Isabella Lake is at 83% capacity, or about 476,000 acre-feet. Water is flowing in at half the predicted rate, from 14,000 acre-feet per second to between 6,000 to 8,000 acre-feet.
“We’re significantly lower in our snowmelt than we projected, which is a good thing,” Duncan said. “We’re getting more out before it’s coming in.”
The Army Corps of Engineers reportedly told the county it intends to fill Isabella Dam as a sort of stress test on its recently completed upgrades.
“They also want to keep all that water in Kern County,” Duncan said. “Water in the lake and the dam is a good thing for Kern.”
Duncan said that due to decreased need in public assistance, he ordered Monday to notch down staffing at the county’s emergency operations center to a level 3.
“We’ve kind of hit a plateau where we’re not seeing a lot of public need from our county agencies,” Duncan said. “... We can ramp that back up within a moment’s notice.”
● The county also submitted a grant application to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services for the 2023-24 Victim Witness Assistance Program. If awarded, the $1.6 million grant will pay for specialist staffing and direct services to victims of violent crimes in Kern County.
● At the request of Kern’s Human Resources Division, the board approved the addition of a new position for chief economic development officer, which will pay between $134,160 and $160,344 annually and work within the County Administrative Office.
The position came at the personal recommendation of outgoing CAO Alsop, after the resignation of Kern’s assistant county administrative officer, who was previously responsible for overseeing the county’s economic and workforce development.