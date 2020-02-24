The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for a detentions deputy academy that will begin in June.
Academy students must be at least 18, and have a valid driver's license, a high school diploma or GED, and no state or federal felony convictions or firearms restrictions. Some fees are required for fingerprinting, equipment and uniforms. Completion of the academy allows students to apply for work as a Kern County detentions deputy.
Acceptance into the academy requires passing a test. Multiple testing dates will be held in February and March. To reserve a seat or for additional questions, email rtc@kernsheriff.org or call 661-868-1677.
