The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced the fifth coronavirus-related death in the county Monday morning.
There have now been 837 reported cases of COVID-19 in Kern. Of those, 428 patients have recovered. According to public health data, 30 county residents are being treated at local hospitals while 365 are isolating at home.
This story will be updated
