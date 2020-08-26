The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The total local coronavirus case count now stands at 28,622 with 251 confirmed deaths. County data shows that 11,850 of those cases have recovered or are presumed to have recovered, while 16,299 individuals are recuperating at home.
State data reports 154 COVID-19 patients are being treated at Kern County hospitals, with 56 of them in the ICU.
Trump's horrible mismanagement of this pandemic has him drowning the the blood of 180,000 innocent Americans. More Americans have died this year from the coronavirus than died in World War I. And more than double the number of Americans who died in the Vietnam War. There's a word for that massive loss of life: unacceptable.
Vote Biden. Live a normal life again. Aren't you tired?
Oh, well thanks for asking! I’ll tell you what I am tired of.. I’m tired of listening to all you sheeple, who apparently lack the common sense to realize that you are being fed a load of BS. How many times do the parameters have to change, and how many fake and incentivized statistics will it take before you people wake up and acknowledge that you are being lied to. First we were told to stay home to flatten the curve, but not to wear masks, then we were told that we can’t do anything until we find a vaccine.. We were told that the asymptomatic were spreading the virus, now they aren’t.. We were told that we needed testing and more testing to find everyone that had it, now we are told that only those who have symptoms need testing. The goalposts are continuously changing, all in an effort to keep people like you scared, and it’s obviously working!
I completely agree Jryan. People are so blind the only real answer is that God has sent them a spirit of delusion so as to not be able to see truth!
So many are literally so scared I can’t believe it. Its really really disheartening. And they keep quieting anyone who comes out with real proof of therapies: hydroxychloroqine, blood plasma, etc.
all bc they wanna push their vaccine on you sheep! Bet people don’t even know that the front runner, Moderna, tried to sell the vaccine back in 2017 but no one would bite bc, as they all said, “we don’t make vaccines for coronaviruses.”
This vaccine is the first ever of its kind and you all are going to let them force them on us just like you let them force mask wearing! It’s insane.
