The Kern County Public Health Department announced 72 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, bringing the number of total confirmed local cases to 2,544 since March 13.
Of those cases, 1,729 have recovered while 703 are isolating at home. There are 57 patients being hospitalized for coronavirus while the county has announced 45 deaths.
Sixty-seven percent of local cases have been from patients of Hispanic demographic, according to county data. Patients that fall between the ages of 18 to 49 have contracted the most cases, with 1,404.
Go to https://bit.ly/2XE0Fw9 for more county data concerning COVID-19.
