Kern County Animal Services teams up The Wonderful Co. for free adoptions

The Wonderful Co. announced plans Tuesday to pay the adoption fees for 100 animals at the Kern County Animal Shelter, according to a news release.
The shelter is hosting an adoption drive Saturday, when the first 100 dog and cat adoptions at the Kern County animal shelters will be paid for by the folks at The Wonderful Co. through its Wonderful Neighbor initiative.
The announcement mentioned two Kern County locations participating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Kern County Animal Shelter at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. in Bakersfield, and the shelter at 14891 Highway 178 in Lake Isabella.