Kern County Animal Services has announced it will resume issuing spay and neuter vouchers, but only for a limited time.
Pet owners have until June 30 to purchase and redeem a voucher for the spaying and neutering of their pets with a participating veterinarian.
Vouchers can only be purchased from the Kern County Animal Shelter, located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. in Bakersfield, during normal business hours.
Kern County Animal Services' voucher programs offer a low-cost spay and neuter option for dogs and cats to Kern County residents. Programs include vouchers for the sterilization of dogs and cats that are based on the pet owner being “low income,” and others that target specific types of dogs that more commonly end up in shelters.
More information about Kern County Animal Services’ spay and neuter programs can be found at www.kerncountyanimalservices.org, the department's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kerncountyanimalservices, or by calling 661-868-7100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.