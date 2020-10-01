For the first time on record, Kern County’s animal sheltering system has reached “no kill” status, the Animal Services Department announced on Thursday.
County staff euthanized only 40 animals in September, while finding permanent living outcomes for 643. In a news release, the department said that in the animal sheltering field, “no kill” refers to a shelter that finds placement for at least 90 percent of its population.
According to Animal Services, it found live outcomes for 94% of its pets.
The department touted the accomplishment, noting that in the past, the shelter euthanized an average of 1,700 dogs and cats per month.
“I’ve never seen the support for shelter animals like I have in these past seven months,” Animal Services Director Nick Cullen said in a statement. “The pandemic that we all face, the things going on in our society, it all has a way of distorting our ability to recognize the good that still exists in people. We just wanted to take a minute out of everyone’s day, and celebrate progress for a community in an area that it has struggled in for so long.”