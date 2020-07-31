Kern County Animal Services is offering temporary, short-term assistance with pet food for dog and cat owners facing financial difficulties during the COVID-19 period.
According to a news release, KCAS received a grant from the family pet foundation Maddie’s Fund, as well as a generous donation from Hill’s Pet Nutrition. These contributions made it possible to support Kern County pet owners during the pandemic, KCAS said.
Unincorporated Kern County residents can find information on Kern County Animal Services’ Pet Food Safety Net program online at www.kerncountyanimalservices.org/what-we-do/pet-food-safety-net.
To request immediate assistance through Kern County Animal Services’ Pet Food Safety Net, simply text the word “petfood” to 555-888. A short, automated application will be completed through text message.
After an application is received and eligibility is confirmed, an Animal Services team member will be in contact to schedule a drive-thru pickup of a short-term supply of pet food, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.