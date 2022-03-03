Kern County Animal Services launches partnership with DocuPet

Kern County Animal Services announced a partnership with DocuPet, a lost pet and pet-licensing platform.
Pet owners can now receive a complimentary 24/7 lost pet service, along with designer ID tags linked to a secure online profile when they license their adopted pets, according to a news release from Animal Services.
Every Kern County pet license comes equipped with DocuPet’s HomeSafe 24/7 lost pet service, according to officials. Every license tag is also assigned a unique code on the back, which is linked directly to that pet’s secure online profile, making it easy for anyone who finds a lost pet to reference the unique code and create a Found Pet Report in seconds. Pet owners can also create these reports as soon as they realize a pet has gone missing.
Through the new licensing process, residents have the option to select a standard license tag at no additional charge or may upgrade to one of DocuPet’s designer tag styles or design their own tag for $15, with 20 percent of all designer tag sales donated to Kern County Animal Services. Each DocuPet tag, standard or designer, doubles as a pet’s official license in Kern County. In addition, 10 percent of licensing fees collected get reinvested into spay and neuter for Kern County.