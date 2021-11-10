Kern County Animal Services joins innovative coalition

Kern County Animal Services has been selected to be a partner organization of the Human Animal Shelter Support System, an international coalition designed to bring innovative solutions to local shelters.
As part of the partnership, Animal Services will provide resources like veterinary telehealth, text support, animal return programs, behavioral training and more.
“We are honored to be part of this collaboration of innovative shelters having goals so closely aligned with our community vision,” Sally Breyer, deputy director of Kern County Animal Services, said in a news release. “KCAS will join a fantastic roster of elite cities in this initiative that are paving the way for a new model of animal sheltering in the U.S.”
The partnership is funded by Maddie's Fund, the Rachel Ray Foundation, Petfinder and others.
“We’re bringing thought leaders and experts in fields like human social work and public health alongside animal welfare researchers to create the community animal support centers of the future,” Kristen Hassen, Maddie’s director of American Pets Alive! and the HASS project said in the release. “The impacts of COVID-19 have accelerated many organizations’ efforts to modernize animal services and we are excited to see many more animal shelters dedicate their energy to accomplishing this urgent goal."