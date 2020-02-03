Kern County Animal Services is implementing a new program intended to help reunite animal owners with their lost pets.
The service is currently available right now to animal owners who’ve lost their pet by texting the word “Lost” to 555888, according to a news release from KCAS. Pet owners will begin receiving text messages immediately that will recommend step-by-step actions that can greatly increase the chances of finding their lost pet.
The texts will include links to:
* KCAS’ shelter pets
* Other local animal shelter pets
* Facebook and Craigslist lost and found pet pages
* YouTube videos that illustrate best steps to take to find a lost dog or cat
* Microchip registries
“This was an innovative idea that was the brainchild of the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento, and thanks to the Petco Foundation’s support, Kern County is able to implement the same program to help get lost pets back home”, said Nick Cullen, Director of Animal Services for Kern County.
Approximately 750 pets were returned to their owners in 2019. According to KCAS, when compared that to the over 5,000 pets adopted into new homes, over 2,800 rescued by non-profits, and almost 1,500 trapped, neutered and returned, there is a great need to help those who have lost their pets to find them.
