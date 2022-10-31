 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern County Animal Services announces 'Mega Adoption' event Sunday

20220723-bc-petadoption (copy)

Karina Gonzales from Kern County Animal Services holds one of the shelter's available puppies, Buck, while speaking to reporters during the fourth annual free pet-adoption event hosted by Assemblyman Vince Fong in July.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Kern County Animal Services announced more than 40 local organizations plan to take part in the fourth “Mega Adoption” event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Stramler Park.

“Kern County Animal Services will be joined by the city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, the city of Shafter Animal Control, the city of McFarland Animal Shelter, Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue, Have A Heart Humane Society and SOS Dog Rescue are just a few of the organizations that will be present with adoptable animals and to answer any questions on their respective programs,” according to a news release from Kern County Animal Services.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget