Kern County and its partners celebrate first anniversary of the M Street Navigation Center

The county of Kern and its partners celebrated the one-year anniversary of the opening of the M Street Navigation Center on Friday, by sharing success stories, statistics and strategies for the future.
Jim Wheeler, director of Flood Ministries — which partners with the innovative homeless shelter — seemed to crystalize some of the core aspects of the challenge as he spoke to the gathering.
First, he said, he doesn't label unsheltered people as "the homeless," a term that tends to reduce them to a statistic or a stereotype.
"They are people who are experiencing homelessness," he said. "They are human beings made in God's image."
People who are experiencing homelessness need one thing more than any other, he said, "a place to live other than on the street."
The Community Action Partnership of Kern operates the 150-bed center in conjunction with the county. Located north of downtown Bakersfield, the 24-hour shelter offers housing, meals and an array of mental health services, medical care and economic resources to unsheltered individuals, including those with pets and partners.
Kern County Supervisor and CAPK board member Mike Maggard lauded the teams of people who worked to make the concept of the navigation center a reality.
He remembered the concerns and worries businesses and residents in the area had voiced about plans to construct and operate the shelter.
"I'm thankful to them as well," he said of those neighbors, "because I don't hear a single complaint."
According to CAPK CEO Jeremy Tobias, in the center's first year it served 26,905 meals, and 22,949 meals were distributed outside of the facility through Flood Ministries.
"We have 55 residents who have been placed in permanent housing or achieved family reunification through our programs," he said. "That's a big one."
Meanwhile, 10 residents have graduated from Bakersfield College's Higher Up job training program, and two are participating in culinary courses under a program offered by CityServe.
"But the biggest changes we have all made together are to people's lives," Tobias said.
Viviana Gonzalez was one of those clients whose life has changed for the better. After enduring years in toxic or abusive relationships, her self-esteem shattered, it all came to a head.
"It all piled up on me, the anxiety, the depression, all of it like a rubber band, one day I pushed it all a little too far back, and I snapped," she told the gathering.
She found help at the Mary K. Shell Mental Health Center, and eventually found her way to the navigation center.
Now enrolled in a welding training program through CityServe, Gonzalez is discovering a new level of confidence.
"Not to toot my own horn or anything," she said, laughing, "but I'm going to toot my horn.
"Guys, I'm good," she said. "Watch out!"