Kern County Airports to plan for improvements with $2M in state, federal funds available

New runways, taxiways and terminal improvements are just a few of the upgrades in the plans for the Kern County Department of Airports, Airports Director Mark Witsoe said Friday.
The changes are expected to be funded by a more-than $2 million allocation coming from a combination of state and federal agencies, thanks in part to about $15 billion set aside for airport improvements in the recently approved federal infrastructure bill, according to a Department of Airports news release.
The lion’s share of the allocation, about $1.5 million, is for Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, Witsoe said, adding that the allotment is the first step, which will then be followed by a grant application and a study to both prove the need and the funding’s ability to meet the intended goals of the grant.
“We'd like to do a study of our baggage-handling system, with the idea of then creating a project around the needs developed out of that study,” Witsoe said. “And with being a West Coast airport, it's always good to have extra parking spots for the airliners in case we get a diversion or they have a mechanical issue or they have two flights departing before they get an arrival.”
The federal funding is being supplemented by state money from Caltrans’ Division of Aeronautics that will fund “heavy maintenance” needed at Kern County’s general aviation airports, he said. These facilities support private aircraft and small charter operations.
“I'm looking to do very efficient improvements that are useful now,” Witsoe added, “and improve our ability to handle more passengers in the future.”
Other projects noted in the release include: work on environmental clearances to realign the taxiway at Kern Valley Airport will continue; creating a plan for pavement repairs to Taft-Kern County Airport’s aprons and taxi lanes; and repairs for the runway at the Kern County-Poso Airport and the Kern County-Elk Hills-Buttonwillow Airport.