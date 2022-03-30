Kern County ADRC launches new site for locating resources

The Independent Living Center of Kern County announced the launch of a new website for the Kern County Aging and Disability Resource Connection.
The Kern County Aging and Disability Resource Connection is a partnership between the Independent Living Center and Kern County Aging and Adult Services to simplify the process for aging adults, people with disabilities, their families and caregivers to find and access resources for long-term services and supports, according to a news release from the partnership.
The website, kerncountyadrc.org, includes information on the Aging and Disability Resource Connection, as well as links to an interactive database of service providers in Kern County that provide aging and disability resources.
Those unable to visit KC-ADRC’s website can request personalized support by calling 661-868-1000 or toll-free 1-800-510-2020.
Organizations and agencies that provide services for aging or disabled populations in Kern County can register at no cost to be listed as KC-ADRC service providers by calling 661-325-1063 or emailing ADRC@aging.ca.gov.