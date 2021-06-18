Kern County Administrative Center closes for rest of the day

The Kern County Administrative Center located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. closed to the public Friday morning after the air conditioning unit malfunctioned.
The building is expected to reopen to the public Monday.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 110,734
Deaths: 1,402
Recovered Residents: 40,224
Number of Negative Tests: 403,447
Number of Pending Tests*: 177
Updated: 6/18/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.