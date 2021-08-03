Kern County Administrative Building to be closed Friday

The Kern County Administrative Building, located at 1115 Truxtun Ave., will be closed to the public Friday due to the memorial service being held at Mechanics Bank Arena for Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas.
Public parking will be available behind Mechanics Bank Arena for the memorial, which is to begin at 11 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
Throughout the rest of the week, residents are encouraged to conduct all county business in advance in preparation for Friday’s closure. The Kern County Administrative Building is open during normal working hours.