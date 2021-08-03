You have permission to edit this article.
Kern County Administration building to close Friday

AK9I0354-2

The Kern County Administrative Building on Truxtun Avenue emits a deep blue light to commemorate Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas.

 Rod Thornburg / For the Californian

The Kern County Administration Building, located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA, 93301, will be closed to the public Friday, due to the memorial service being held at Mechanics Bank Arena for Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas.

Public parking will be available Mechanics Bank Arena.

Media parking will be on N Street and Truxtun.

Throughout the rest of the week, residents are encouraged to conduct all County business in advance in preparation for Friday’s closure. The Kern County Administrative Building is open during normal working hours.

For additional questions, please contact Ally Triolo at (661) 308-6805.

