Kern County Administration building to close Friday

The Kern County Administration Building, located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA, 93301, will be closed to the public Friday, due to the memorial service being held at Mechanics Bank Arena for Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas.
Public parking will be available Mechanics Bank Arena.
Media parking will be on N Street and Truxtun.
Throughout the rest of the week, residents are encouraged to conduct all County business in advance in preparation for Friday’s closure. The Kern County Administrative Building is open during normal working hours.
For additional questions, please contact Ally Triolo at (661) 308-6805.