Kern County 999 Foundation to hold Officer Down Ride

The Kern County 999 Foundation, which recognizes and honors Kern County’s fallen peace officers who gave their lives serving citizens and provides support to the family members they left behind, will hold its 15th annual Kern County Officer Down Ride on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Online registration is now open on Eventbrite.com. Preregistration will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Original Roadhouse Steaks and BBQ, 8490 Rosedale Highway in Bakersfield. Day-of registration will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. Oct. 2 at the same location.
More event details are available through the registration link.