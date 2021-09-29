Kern County 999 Foundation holds fundraiser Saturday

The 15th annual Kern County 999 Foundation's Officer Down Ride will recognize and honor Kern County’s fallen peace officers Saturday.
The ride will begin from The Original Roadhouse Steaks BBQ at 9 a.m. Saturday. Registration is from 7 to 9 a.m. and a complimentary breakfast will be provided by the Sikh Riders of America.
Pre-registration begins on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the restaurant, located on 8490 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield. Online registration be done here: bit.ly/39PBTyq
More details about the route and the itinerary for the day can be found at the above link.
The first 100 pre-registered participants will receive two lunch tickets and other Kern County 999 memorabilia.