The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 832 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, continuing the surge that has been seen in recent days. No new deaths were reported.
Kern's case count stands at 14,192, according to public health data, while there are the previously reported 123 deaths.
Of the total cases, the county says 5,275 people have recovered and 8,623 people are isolating at home.
The California Department of Public Health reports 269 patients are in Kern County hospitals, 75 of which are in intensive care units. But those numbers were last updated by the state on Thursday.
And the Kern County death rate from COVID 19 falls to .86%
two F150 with trailers packed with tables and chairs...drove by this morning.....Folks got to make a living...I guess they going to set up a couple of SuperSpreder events.........
The virus spiked because of the “Peaceful protest”
LoveOurFlag... that's funny.......I mean really what's up with these folks walking lockstep with NakedDon?.. the seem to have the ability to express themselves intelligently and then they act like fools
Remember, It is your RIGHT to spread the virus !! YAY KERN !! Yesterday on rush they were continuing to say that masking is a farce and fake and makes no scientific sense. KEEP going everyone. IT IS YOUR RIGHT to ignore the virus and every person you infect !
