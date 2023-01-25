 Skip to main content
Kern counts its homeless population

Kern County conducted its annual tally of the unsheltered Wednesday morning in an effort to better understand the needs of its homeless population and secure much-needed federal funding.

“This year it went fabulously,” said Anna Laven, executive director of the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative. “To get everyone out the door basically by 5:10 a.m., and I think this is probably the most number of volunteers we’ve had — at least the most we’ve had registered.”

