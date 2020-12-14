The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Kern County as early as Monday afternoon, according to local health officials.
Shipments will be delivered directly to hospitals and frontline health care workers who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus will be the first to receive the vaccine.
Kern will get 6,000 doses in its first allotment from the state, which will be split among the hospitals in the county based on their numbers of frontline staff, according to Matt Constantine, Kern County's Public Health Services director.
Dignity Health's three local hospitals anticipate receiving a combined 2,000 doses, Dr. Hemmal Kothary, chief medical officer of Dignity Health's Central California division, said during a media briefing Monday morning.
The vaccine will be offered first to staff in the ICU, emergency departments and on COVID-19 floors, including housekeeping staff, Kothary said. However, it may take up to a day or two to determine the schedule for vaccinating staff, he said. For example, vaccination of ICU nurses would need to be staggered so as to avoid a staffing crisis in the event side effects of the vaccine temporarily sideline some workers.
The vaccine is given in two doses, 21 days apart, Kothary said. The efficacy of the vaccine after the first dose is 52 percent, Kothary said, and that increases to 95 percent after the second dose.
In an initial survey of hospital staff, Kothary said only about 50 percent of employees indicated they would be interested in being among the first to receive a vaccine. However, the hospitals will survey employees again and offer it to everyone who is eligible, he said.
Kothary expressed confidence in the vaccine and the Food and Drug Administration's review process.
The state has advised vaccinating as many people as possible with the initial doses received, instead of allocating two doses to each person, Constantine said. State officials have assured local health departments that subsequent routine shipments will occur which can be used to provide the second doses, he said.
After the highest risk hospital employees are offered the vaccine, it will then be made available to other hospital workers and then other health care workers in the county, Constantine said.
There are about 17,000 hospital workers in the county, Constantine said, and another 27,000 health care workers in clinics, offices, nursing homes and other locations.
Kothary estimates that all hospital workers at Dignity will be vaccinated by year's end, citing the likely approval by the FDA of a second vaccine later this week, which will make even more vaccine available in the coming weeks.