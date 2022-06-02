Kern Community Mentoring AmeriCorps Program seeking mentors

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools office announced Thursday its Kern Community Mentoring AmeriCorps program is seeking mentors for the upcoming school year.
AmeriCorps members mentor 700 underserved students each year at school sites throughout Kern County with the goal of increasing student engagement, improving the school climate and creating positive change.
Full-time positions will be available from Sept. 1 through May 31, 2023, at school sites in Arvin, Bakersfield, Delano, Kernville, Lost Hills, McFarland, Mojave, Tupman and Wasco.
Kern County Mentoring AmeriCorps data has shown mentees display significant improvements in the areas of attendance, behavior and academics, according to a KCSOS news release.
Under general supervision, mentors plan structured and meaningful activities for mentees, implement one-on-one and small group mentoring, attend regular mentor training provided by the program, collaborate with agency staff to monitor mentee progress and serve as a positive role model to targeted mentees, among other duties, the release noted.
Benefits include an $1,800 to $2,000 monthly living allowance and a $4,441.50 education award upon satisfactorily completing nine months of service and 1,200 hours. The education award can only be used to pay student loans or for future college tuition and expenses. Child care benefits, health insurance and student loan forbearance are also offered for eligible members.
For more information or to apply, please visit www.kernmentoringamericorps.org.