Kern Community Foundation awards $100K grant for Edible Schoolyard Kern County

The Grimm Family Education Foundation announced Monday a $100,000 grant from Bank of America.
The gift, made through the Kern Community Foundation as part of Bank of America’s 100th anniversary celebration, will be used to fund construction of a new greenhouse at the Edible Schoolyard Kern County’s (ESYKC) Buena Vista location in southwest Bakersfield, according to a Grimm Family news release.
The new, larger greenhouse will provide additional space for students to explore and experience plant life cycles, as well support ESYKC’s community outreach programs.
The new, nearly 1,000-square-foot greenhouse will replace an existing 160-square-foot greenhouse built in 2011. It will include 480 interior square feet and an additional 480 sq. ft. of covered outdoor space with tables and space for planting and education programs, tripling ESYKC’s capacity for year-round indoor seedling germination.
The greenhouse will incorporate a 250-gallon rainwater catchment system for irrigation use in the greenhouse and ESYKC’s garden. Automated, precision irrigation will help reduce water use, and solar panels on campus will help provide for the facility’s climate control, irrigation and lighting power needs.