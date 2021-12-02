Kern Community Foundation announces new president and CEO

The Kern Community Foundation Board of Directors announced Thursday that Aaron Falk has been named the organization’s president and CEO in a news release.
Falk, who will begin his tenure Dec. 20, succeeds Dr. Kristen Beall Watson, who held the position for six years before leaving to serve as chief of staff to the president at California State University, Bakersfield in August, the release noted.
Falk is a Bakersfield native with over a decade of public service in the federal government, as well as several years in outside sales and professional golf. He joins the Community Foundation after serving for four years as U.S. Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s local field representative. He previously worked in Washington, D.C. for the House Armed Services Committee and U.S. Congresswoman Martha McSally.
The Kern Community Foundation, established in 1999, works directly with community philanthropists to help donors support a wide range of strategic and community initiatives, according to the foundation news release.