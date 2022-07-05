Kern Community Foundation accepting applications for Youth Jobs Program

Kern Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the city of Bakersfield’s 2022-23 Youth Jobs Program City Hall Fellowship.
The City Hall Fellowship Program is an 11-month paid fellowship. Eligible participants must be at least 18 years of age by Sept. 6, and no older than 30 years of age by Aug. 6, 2023.
The fellowship pays $23 per hour and participants will work and learn alongside staff at various city departments. Fellows will work approximately 20 hours per week. Fellows will shadow staff and help with administrative duties and analyses; assist in the compilation, analysis and control of departmental budgets; prepare and present reports; and participate in regular workshops focusing on personal, professional and civic development.
The Kern Community Foundation administers the program in partnership with the city. The Kern Community Foundation will accept and review applications and place successful candidates in available positions in consultation with the city. These pathways will provide both hands-on and technical training to equip each fellow with experience and know-how to qualify for future permanent employment.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. July 22. For the application and more information, visit https://www.kernfoundation.org/bakersfield-youth-jobs-program/ or call Kern Community Foundation at 661-616-2610.
The City Hall Fellowship is a component of the Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program, which is run by a $5.39 million grant from California Volunteers and the state. The city will hire approximately 400 individuals aged 16 to 30 years old over a four-year period. The program includes a paid high school summer internship, a paid college-level fellowship program and partnerships with nonprofits to employ at-risk youth.