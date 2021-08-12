Kern Community College District votes in favor of a COVID-19 vaccine requirement

The board of the Kern Community College District voted at its Thursday meeting in favor of implementing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students and employees for the fall semester.
The resolution passed unanimously by the board members present. It directs Chancellor Sonya Christian to develop and implement a vaccine requirement effective no later than Nov. 1. Its goal is to ensure that all employees have their first dose no later than Sept. 7.
It adds that the requirement should be developed to include legal exceptions for those with “medical conditions and sincerely held religious beliefs.”
It gives broad authority to the chancellor to develop the requirement and change these conditions.
The resolution cites the rise of the more contagious Delta variant and a rise in cases among those who are unvaccinated.
The first day of school for Bakersfield College, which is governed by the KCCD board, is Aug. 21.
Many colleges, including the CSU system, are implementing a vaccination requirement for their students for the upcoming fall semester.