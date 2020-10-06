Kern Community College District, which includes Bakersfield College, announced that the spring semester will continue virtually.
Chancellor Tom Burke sent a letter to all KCCD employees letting them know that the decision was made in the interest of the health and safety of students and employees.
Classes next semester will continue to be offered the same way they are now. Most classes will be held virtually, but there will be some students who come on campus for specialized labs in a modified setting.
"Our goal is the health and safety status of our students and staff," said Cindy Collier, the interim director of Student Health and Wellness.
Collier said the colleges are currently putting together their schedule for the spring semester. Early registration begins Nov. 4.
Kern County remains in the most restricted "Purple Tier," though it is right on the verge of heading into the less restricted "Red Tier." But Collier said it's hard to predict whether the county will stay in that tier through spring semester. The seasonal flu could also complicate efforts to return.
"We don’t want to go back and forth, back and forth," she said.
Collier said that should conditions change, the college could decide to loosen restrictions. But she says that it's much easier for the college to decide to open up later than to plan for an opening and then close again.
She adds that reopening would also be a big undertaking for the colleges. It would require cleanings between classes and deciding which students are given priority to come to campus, since classrooms are allowed to be filled at no more than 25 percent of capacity, even in the "Red Tier."
Enrollment this year for the colleges has been down 7 percent from last year — a fact Collier attributes to the cascade of effects of COVID-19. Some students find virtual learning stressful or it's just not realistic on top of the demands of their job or taking care of their children's virtual learning.
Collier believes it's important for students to have notice about what format they'll be receiving their learning next semester.
"We’re better off giving our students advanced notice," she said.