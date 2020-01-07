Ridgecrest's municipal leadership during the July 2019 earthquakes topped a list of outstanding achievements and quality-of-life improvements released Tuesday by the Kern Council of Governments.
Kern COG said its 29th annual awards program, set for March 5 at Seven Oaks Country Club, will honor more than a dozen individuals and programs, including Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden and Police Chief Jed McLaughlin, both of whom were named winners in the category of local government.
West Side Health Care District won in the category of community involvement for its new and expanded health-care facility. Golden Empire Transit District won in the same category for its food distribution program.
Kern COG said the city of Tehachapi won in the journalism category for its educational videos about power safety shutoffs.
There were three winners in the organization's transportation category: the city of Taft for its downtown revitalization effort, which includes a new transit and community center; GET, for its Half-Off Pass; and the city of Tehachapi for its new park-and-ride facility and transit center.
The organization's Richard A Maxwell Public Safety award will go to Bike Bakersfield, for its bicycle and pedestrian safety programs, and to Captain Diana Burnett of the Shafter Police Department.
The Darrel Hildebrand Distinguished Leadership award goes to two people in two different categories. Ron Hughes of CalVans won the public official award and Taft Mayor Dave Noerr won the elected official award.
Bakersfield City Manager Alan Tandy won the The Ronald E. Brummett Lifetime Achievement award, while Mark Evans of Kern County Public Works won the Chairman's Award of Regional Cooperation.
The award banquet is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the country club, located at 2000 Grand Lakes Ave. Kern COG said entry costs $55 per person and comes with a two-entree dinner buffet.
Reservations for the event and full payment are due by noon March 2. Tickets are available by calling 635-2903 or emailing vmcculloch@kerncog.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.