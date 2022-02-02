Kern Catholic Prayer Breakfast returns March 24

Tickets are now on sale for the fourth annual Kern Catholic Prayer Breakfast. This event will be held March 24 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in downtown Bakersfield.
This year’s prayer breakfast is especially important, as it provides an opportunity for Kern County Catholics to come together following the event’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local Catholics are invited to celebrate their faith by praying the rosary along with Mass at 6 a.m. March 24, followed by breakfast and a keynote address from Dr. Mario Enzler.
Dr. Enzler is a world-renowned Catholic speaker and author of the book "I Served a Saint,” which details his experience as a Vatican Swiss Guard during the pontificate of the great saint, Pope John Paul II, and how it changed his spiritual life forever. Additionally, Dr. Enzler currently serves as the dean of the Cameron School of Business at St. Thomas Aquinas College in Houston, Texas.
Tickets are $25 and now available for purchase on Kern Catholic’s website at kerncatholic.com.
— Kern Catholic news release