 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern Catholic hosting fifth annual prayer breakfast on March 16

Prayer Breakfast 2022

Around 350 guests attended last year's annual Kern Catholic Prayer Breakfast. The gathering returns for its fifth year on March 16 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish.

 Courtesy of Kern Catholic

Local Catholics are invited to attend the fifth annual Kern Catholic Prayer Breakfast on March 16, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in downtown Bakersfield. This year's event highlights "God's Master Plan: The Genius of Catholicism."

Attendees across 15 different parishes and local Catholic schools will gather at 6 a.m. to pray the Luminous Mysteries of the rosary, followed by the concelebration of Mass by Bishop Joseph V. Brenan of the Diocese of Fresno, as well as other local priests and deacons.

Coronavirus Cases