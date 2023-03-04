Kern Catholic hosting fifth annual prayer breakfast on March 16

Local Catholics are invited to attend the fifth annual Kern Catholic Prayer Breakfast on March 16, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in downtown Bakersfield. This year's event highlights "God's Master Plan: The Genius of Catholicism."
Attendees across 15 different parishes and local Catholic schools will gather at 6 a.m. to pray the Luminous Mysteries of the rosary, followed by the concelebration of Mass by Bishop Joseph V. Brenan of the Diocese of Fresno, as well as other local priests and deacons.
Currently, the Catholic Church is celebrating a worldwide Eucharistic Revival, and this event is part of that universal celebration. After a morning of prayer, guests will enjoy breakfast while listening to guest speaker Mark Hart, the chief innovation officer of Life Teen International. Hart is also a best-selling author, world-renowned speaker, and popular Catholic radio host on SiriusXM.
Even more special, this year's prayer breakfast takes place during Lent, one of the most pivotal times within the Catholic Church. Parishioners embark on 40 days of reflection and preparation before Easter, which celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The idea of hosting a local Catholic prayer breakfast was brought to Kern County after a portion of our Catholic community attended the Los Angeles Catholic Prayer Breakfast. After witnessing the profound unity of Southern California parishes, these attendees were inspired to bring this celebration to Bakersfield.
The Kern Catholic Prayer Breakfast is sponsored by local nonprofit Kern Catholic, an organization made up of local Catholics seeking to unite the Catholics of Kern County through faith-filled events.
The fifth annual Kern Catholic Prayer Breakfast will be held from 6 to 8 a.m. March 16 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 900 H St. All are welcome and encouraged to attend!
To get involved, local Catholics can purchase tickets ($30) at kerncatholic.com.
— Marcie Soper is the chairwoman of Kern Catholic.