Kern CAO Ryan Alsop receives five-year contract extension

The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously extended the contract for Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop by five years on Tuesday.
The extension comes with a 3.5 percent pay raise, bringing his annual salary to $223,992.
Alsop’s contract was set to expire in 2023, after he received a three-year extension in 2019. Now, his second extension ends his contract in 2028. The new contract also modifies Alsop’s severance package, allowing him a full salary and health benefits for 12 months should he be let go.
County spokeswoman Ally Soper said in an email the board’s vote shows “their unwavering confidence in the success of our county under his leadership.”
Alsop has been with the county for nearly five years and this marks the first pay increase he has received.
Supervisors did not comment on the contract extension during the meeting and Alsop did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday evening.