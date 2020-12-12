$3.4 million: Robert Heely Construction LP, 5401 Woodmere Drive, Bakersfield, 93313 (oil and gas pipeline and related structures construction), 318 employees

$3.6 million: Duran Contracting Inc., 430 California Ave., McFarland, 93250 (farm labor contractors and crew leaders), number of employees not provided

$3.7 million: Motor City Sales & Service, 3101 Pacheco Road, Bakersfield, 93313 (new car dealers), number of employees not provided

$3.8 million: Sturgeon & Son Grading & Paving Inc., 3511 Gilmore Ave., Bakersfield, 93308 (highway, street, and bridge construction), 314 employees

$3.8 million: Braun Electric Co. Inc., 3000 E. Belle Terrace, Bakersfield, 93307 (electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors), 357 employees

$3.9 million: Innovative Engineering Systems Inc., 8800 Crippen St., Bakersfield, 93311 (engineering services), number of employees unknown

$4 million: Espinoza Farm Labor Contractor, 1921 13th Ave., Delano, 93215 (all other miscellaneous crop farming), 412 employees

$4.1 million: Blue Ridge Kern, 955 Stanislaus St., Maricopa, 93252 (elementary and secondary schools), number of employees not provided

$4.5 million: BPS Supply Group, 3301 Zachary Ave., Shafter, 93263 (metal service centers and other metal merchant wholesalers), 281 employees

$4.5 million: Rachma Contracting Inc., 13384 Ave. 12, Delano, 93215 (farm labor contractors and crew leaders), 500 employees

$5.2 million: A-C Electric Co., 2921 Hangar Way, Bakersfield, 93308 (electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors), 341 employees

$5.3 million: Heart Hospital of Bakersfield LLC, 3001 Sillect Ave., Bakersfield, 93308 (general medical and surgical hospitals), 417 employees

$5.5 million: E&B Natural Resources Management Corp., 1600 Norris Road, Bakersfield, 93308 (no description given), 296 employees

$7.9 million: H.F. Cox Inc., 118 Cox Transport Way, Bakersfield, 93307 (specialized freight except used goods), 324 employees

$10 million: Diversified Utility Services Inc., 3105 Unicorn Road, Bakersfield, 93308 (water and sewer line and related structures construction), number of employees not reported

EXPLORE THE DATA

A searchable database with details on all PPP loans can be found at covidbailouttracker.com.

The tracker was created by Accoutable.us, a nonpartisan watchdog group, using the data released by the Small Business Administration.