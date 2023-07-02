Be forewarned: Residents igniting illegal fireworks over Independence Day weekend might be surveilled by the same drone company that last year helped the Kern County Fire Department initiate more than 100 administrative actions against suspected lawbreakers.
The agency struck a service contract capped at $44,500 with Solvang-based company Overwatch Aero LLC from April 25 until June 3, 2024. The company's equipment will be used by firefighters to track down illegal fireworks exploding locally, according to the county's two-party personal/professional services agreement, a copy of which The Californian received through a California Public Records Act request.
Buying or using explosives from an unauthorized retailer, such as online websites, can lead to deadly consequences and the loss of thousands of dollars.
County department heads have described the local illegal fireworks scene as being "out of control." A city firefighter has said it's like a warzone in the streets of Bakersfield this time of year.
Capt. Andrew Freeborn, spokesman for the KCFD, referred all questions about the drone — such as when, where and what times it will be deployed — to the county counsel's office, which gave a copy of the contract to The Californian.
A statement authorized by KCFD Fire Chief Aaron Duncan, delivered Saturday by Deputy County Counsel Jeremy S. McNutt, said the drone will fly over the same areas it surveilled last year, which were Oildale and northwest and northeast Bakersfield.
Details such as when the drone will be used were not disclosed after McNutt said the county did not want to release too much information this year in order to protect "operational effectiveness related to illegal fireworks investigations."
The county entered into largely the same agreement with Overwatch Aero last year for the same cost. McNutt noted data collected in 2022 by the unmanned aircraft system led firefighters to "initiate 132 instances of administrative action." It was unclear what an "administrative action" constitutes or what implications it carries.
Firefighters can issue citations starting at $1,500 for a first violation and up to $2,500 for a third violation, according to its website.
McNutt stated that, after Independence Day 2022, no administrative or criminal action has been taken with unmanned aircraft system data obtained by the Kern County Fire Department.
The county's agreement states Overwatch Aero will provide aerial reconnaissance for up to 12 hours on station, as well as "all-risk settings such as investigations, hazmat (hazardous materials) incidents, floods, earthquakes and fires."
McNutt wrote in an email that no plans currently exist to use the unmanned aircraft system past this week. But he added KCFD sees value in using the equipment during emergency incidents, and a readily drafted contract may allow the drone to be deployed quickly if needed. There will likely be several missions throughout the agreement term, according to the contract.
Overwatch Aero will provide footage in high-resolution imagery or infrared formats, depending on the need of the incident, the contract states.
The company says it provides "real time persistent intelligence" with a fleet of long-endurance unmanned aerial system to support emergency responders, non-governmental organizations and commercial operators, according to its website. It's helped the United States Forest Service battle a fire near Willow Creek, and provided mapping of the fire's perimeter, search and rescue training and real-time data dissemination services.
Last year, Duncan showed reporters how the technology works. The drone captured flashes of light leaving the ground, which is a sign of illegal fireworks. In Kern County it is forbidden to use fireworks that leave the ground.
The drone's aerial view allows it to pinpoint a location and match it to a parcel map to determine the owner of a residence suspected of hosting illegal fireworks, Duncan has said. A county ordinance allows property owners to be held liable for illegal fireworks exploding at their residence, even if the owner didn't ignite the explosives.
The Bakersfield Fire Department did not contract with a company to surveil illegal fireworks this year, though it considered doing so, Chief John Frando wrote in an email. He weighed having the agency fly its own drones but ultimately decided against that, too, and opted for telling the public to report illegal fireworks at this link, bit.ly/3Os8mO1 — and put boots on the ground to catch people in the act, he added.
"The utilization of drone technology is something we will consider again next year," Frando said.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.