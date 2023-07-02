Be forewarned: Residents igniting illegal fireworks over Independence Day weekend might be surveilled by the same drone company that last year helped the Kern County Fire Department initiate more than 100 administrative actions against suspected lawbreakers.

The agency struck a service contract capped at $44,500 with Solvang-based company Overwatch Aero LLC from April 25 until June 3, 2024. The company's equipment will be used by firefighters to track down illegal fireworks exploding locally, according to the county's two-party personal/professional services agreement, a copy of which The Californian received through a California Public Records Act request.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 