Kern braces for 'Big Melt'

"The 'Big Melt,'” as coined by University of California, Los Angeles researcher Daniel Swain, is set to arrive in the Central Valley in the coming weeks, as a record snowpack accumulated months ago will funnel down from the mountaintops through the region’s waterways toward the sea.

At the 9 a.m. Tuesday Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting, the Kern County Fire Department informed officials of how they plan to manage the record outflows and stave intense flooding in low-lying residential areas.

