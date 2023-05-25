Kern Boys and Girls Clubs celebrates 2022-23 Youth of the Year

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County recognized a select core of kids Thursday who in the past year have demonstrated service above and beyond that of an average teen.
“One of the best programs is what we’re here for tonight, the Ford Junior Youth of the Year,” said Esmeralda Morales, a former award winner and keynote speaker of the night. “This (award) recognizes outstanding middle and junior high schoolers and all their achievements.”
The annual awards ceremony has since 2017 recognized extraordinary youth of the greater Kern community, with one student named each month that represents club tenets like responsibility, character and leadership.
“There’s a lot of clubs out there,” said Rob Duchow, board president for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County. “And this is one of the top three or five largest clubs in the United States.”
According to Duchow, 11,500 students were served through the club in 2022. Before the awards were presented, alumni shared testimonies from their time in the club.
“I was allowed to grow and have many experiences I will never forget,” said Morales, who will attend Cal State Bakersfield in the fall to study education and business. “For all the amazing students here who have accomplished so much: whether you move onto high school next year or the year after, remember to keep doing what you are doing and strive for the best.”
Of the 13 monthly winners handpicked from the club's 68 after-school programs, Micah Eldredge, who attends Stiern Middle School, was recognized as the 2022-23 Ford Junior Youth of the Year, the club’s top recognition.
Eldredge earned the honor for his consistency: always in attendance, always turning in homework on time; always the first to assist activity leaders and pass out materials. Apart from the honor, Eldredge received a laptop, shirt, laptop case and certificates from numerous elected officials.