Kern Board of Supervisors race: too close to call

This composite image shows the two candidates for the 3rd District supervisors' race, from left, Jeff Flores and Brian Smith, as they await the results from the June primary.

 For The Californian

Hundreds of doors knocked. Thousands of phone lines dialed. Piles of dollars spent.

The race for Kern County’s Board of Supervisors District 3, as of 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, has come down to a paltry sum of 28 votes. But only for now.

