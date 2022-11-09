Kern Board of Supervisors race: too close to call

Hundreds of doors knocked. Thousands of phone lines dialed. Piles of dollars spent.
The race for Kern County’s Board of Supervisors District 3, as of 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, has come down to a paltry sum of 28 votes. But only for now.
According to county statistics, Jeff Flores has maintained a lead with 6,198 votes, compared to the 6,170 votes earned by Brian Smith. Flores jumped ahead in early returns Tuesday night in the race to succeed Supervisor Mike Maggard, who retires this year.
But for now the key race, which will decide the supervisor for the 3rd District — encompassing a wide swath of southwest, northwest and northeast Bakersfield — is still undecided. Officials say it could take days or even weeks before a winner emerges.
Early mail-in votes from early October up to the days before Election Day were tabulated, according to Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard, and posted within a couple of hours after polls closed.
While the county has reported all 143 precincts have been accounted for, this does not include at least another 30,000 mail-in votes and 2,200 provisional ballots — a vote cast but not counted until properly verified — that have arrived and remain uncounted.
“We will continue receiving mail ballots until next week,” Bedard said in an email Wednesday. “So we won’t even have all the ballots in until seven days after the election.”
Officials are required to have an estimate of the remaining mail and provisional ballots to the Secretary of State by noon Thursday.
Due to California law, every mail-in ballot postmarked by Tuesday to the Kern County Elections Division has seven days to arrive in officials' hands to be counted. In the meantime, as campaigns slacken off and the period of tallying begins, both candidates said they’re spending this time cleaning house.
Flores thanked voters for their “vote of confidence” and said he plans to begin deconstructing his campaign as he awaits an update from the Elections Office.
“I’m proud of my race so far and thankful to my voters and supporters,” Flores said. “We’re looking forward to hearing results.”
Smith, in contrast, spent the day taking down his 4-foot-by-8-foot signs across town. He stayed optimistic in a phone call Wednesday, saying he “has positive feelings about this campaign and this whole experience.”
“It's funny, really,” Smith said in a phone call Wednesday. “I have remained just as excited post-election-day as I have been during the election.”
About 13.1 percent of the county’s roughly 427,000 registered voters turned out to vote Tuesday, according to data provided by the secretary of state. Turnout is typically low outside of presidential elections.
In local elections, fewer voters make a greater difference in dividing the candidates, and if numbers continue forward as presented, this one may come down to the very last ballot.
Both candidates acknowledged they didn’t foresee the race being so close. Smith, the retired assistant chief for the California Highway Patrol, described his elation Wednesday morning when he saw the early-return numbers while at breakfast with his former coworkers.
“It’s all about waiting to see what happens,” Smith said. “But I feel good about my chances. I mean, with all the work we did, I had a good feeling. But yeah, I had no idea it would be this close.”
And once votes are tallied, they are sent to the Secretary of State for certification.
“I knew this would be a tight race,” Flores said. “It is fair to say I didn't expect it to be this tight, but I knew it would be a tight race and this totally reflects that.”
And at the 11th-hour Wednesday night, instead of manning the phones or hitting the refresh button on the Kern election website, Flores called an audible to his election plan. Tonight, he’s getting pizza — pepperoni, olive and mushroom — at Rosa’s in east Bakersfield.
“I’m gonna finally take some much needed 'R & R' with my family,” he said.