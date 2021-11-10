Kern BHRS to host two career fairs to recruit mental health professionals

Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services will host two career fairs on Nob. 17 and 20. at its Administration Office located at 2001 28th St.
Agencies that contract through Kern BHRS will also be present at the events, including Flood Ministries, Mental Health Systems, Clinica Sierra Vista, College Community Services and Henrietta Weill Child Guidance Clinic.
Several nursing, therapy and case management positions will be available, including both full-time and extra help.
On-the-spot interviews for some positions will also be available.
The Nov. 17 career fair will take place from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
The Nov. 20 fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.