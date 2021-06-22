Kern Behavioral Health hosting open house of recovery stations in Delano, Bakersfield

Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is holding an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at two recovery stations in Delano and Bakersfield in celebration of their one-year anniversary.
The recovery stations provide a safe space for individuals intoxicated by drugs or alcohol to recover. Once sober, individuals work with staff to "begin their recovery journey" through services provided by Behavioral Health.
“The Recovery Stations have filled a gap within our crisis services, as many intoxicated individuals who have stepped through their doors have been able to find support, engagement and encouragement toward taking the next steps in recovery from both mental illness and addiction,” Ana Olvera, KernBHRS substance use disorder division administrator, said in a statement. “Having this innovative model in Kern has allowed for many to receive assistance where they otherwise wouldn’t have due to their intoxication. KernBHRS is very pleased with the impact that the Recovery Stations have made within our community.”
To make an appointment at the Bakersfield Recovery Station, located at 312 Kentucky St., call 661-336-6400. The Delano Recovery Station is located at 629 Main St.
Masks will be required for a tour and social distancing guidelines must be followed.