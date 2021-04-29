Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to hold May events in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services announced key dates and events planned for May, which marks Mental Health Awareness Month.
According to the news release, Kern BHRS is in its 22nd year conducting some of the activities.
The release also pointed out that the past 12 months have been particularly difficult for many in the community from a mental health standpoint during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be implemented at the following events:
May 3: Kern BHRS will light up the Kern County Administrative Building green to kick off the month. The event will be livestreamed on the department’s Facebook Page, @KernBHRS, at 7:45 p.m.
Every Tuesday in May: KernBHRS and Kern High School District are partnering to encourage everyone to wear lime green every Tuesday to raise mental health awareness.
May 7-9: View original pieces of art while strolling through the Panorama Bluffs or bring your own art supplies to create your own masterpiece. Kern BHRS is teaming up with the local art group Creative Crossing Co-Create to put on the event.
May 7 and 13: NAMI Kern County and KernBHRS will partner to host two free virtual Mindfulness & Self-Care Workshops. Email namikern@yahoo.com to RSVP.
May 14: The first Virtual Youth Mental Health Symposium will be held, highlighting local mental health resources available for students, raise awareness and explain the importance of working to end the stigma against mental health. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-youth-mental-health-symposium-tickets-150968106671. Assisting with the symposium is the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Kern High School District, Assemblyman Vince Fong and Kaiser Permanente.
May 19: A virtual Appreciation Awards Ceremony to honor the outstanding individuals in the mental health community will be held on the department’s Facebook page, @KernBHRS, beginning at 1 p.m.
May 20: Through a partnership with CityServe, Dignity Health and KernBHRS, the Here for Health Pit Stop will help individuals make mental health a priority. There will be free health screenings, food boxes (while supplies last) and mental health, substance use and community resources.