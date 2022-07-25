Kern Autism Network hosting sensory-friendly library event

Kern Autism Network is hosting a sensory-friendly story-time event Thursday at Beale Memorial Library.
The event, which is happening from 10 to 11 a.m. at 701 Truxtun Ave., is meant for families with children age 6 to 12 who have autism.
For more information about library events, visit http://kerncountylibrary.org. For more information about the Kern Autism Network, visit https://kernautism.org.
