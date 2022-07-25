 Skip to main content
Kern Autism Network hosting sensory-friendly library event

Pamela Goeppner helps her grandkids Saul and Rie Garcia learn to swim Sunday at the McMurtrey Aquatic Center during a sensory-friendly event hosted by the Kern Autism Network. 

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Kern Autism Network is hosting a sensory-friendly story-time event Thursday at Beale Memorial Library.

The event, which is happening from 10 to 11 a.m. at 701 Truxtun Ave., is meant for families with children age 6 to 12 who have autism.

