Kern authorities issue evacuation order for Kernville, Riverkern areas

The Californian is providing real-time updates on the current storm pattern:
A first lash in a series of storms from an atmospheric river hit Kern County and large portions of Southern California on Thursday night, incurring flooded roadways , toppled trees and power outages.
The storm continues Friday, with County officials issuing an evacuation order for the low-lying areas of Kernville and Riverkern, as well as Tillie Creek and Wofford Heights.
This includes the areas: south of Riverkern, between Sierra Highway and Burlando Road, north of the Kernville Airport, east of Arnold Spring Spur Drive, south of Wofford Heights Boulevard, north of Old State Road.
“An Evacuation Order means that flooding is an immediate threat to life,” the Kern County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an updated news release Friday. “An Evacuation Order is a lawful order to leave now and seek shelter away from the area. The area is lawfully closed to public access. An Evacuation Order will likely be the last order given.”
Officials recommend that if people must travel from the evacuation areas, they should go along Sierra Way to Highway 178 to Kern Valley High School, located at 3340 Erskine Creek Rd, Lake Isabella, CA 93240.
The shelter was moved as of 2 p.m. Friday and is being operated in conjunction with the Salvation Army, according to Jana Slagle, a spokesperson for Kern County Department of Human Services.
A shelter was previously established at the Kern River Valley Veterans center.
Volunteers with the Red Cross, who is coordinating the shelter operation with the county, said they are providing meals and snacks, hydration, emotional support, health services and more.
At least one more shelter is being established for Kernville, Riverkern and Wofford Heights residents, according to county officials.
Evacuation assistance for residents with physical limitations was be offered by the county until 11:30 a.m. Friday. If you need assistance, call the Aging & Adult Services hotline at 1-855-264-6565, though authorities cautioned that help may not be guaranteed after the 11:30 a.m. deadline.
As of 2:40 p.m. Friday, Kern County Public Works reports 27 roads across the county have been closed. Rancheria Road, Mil Potrero Highway and Glenville Area Roads all require snow chains at this time.
The National Weather Service in Hanford said it will extend its flash flood warning until 3:45 p.m. for northeastern Kern and southeastern Tulare County.
County officials can also provide animal services for those with pets at the center.
According to Pacific Gas and Electric, there have been five reported outages in Kern County, as of Friday morning. And Caltrans is urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel in the affected areas, pointing to more severe storms expected over the weekend.
President Joe Biden approved a presidential emergency declaration Friday afternoon, which gives the state of California and its local governments eventual access to federal resources and services, if they are unable to handle response themselves.
"The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population,” a press release said Friday. “And to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of catastrophe.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, with this declaration, is allowed to “identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion” resources to local and state governments.
Robert Barker, a spokesperson for FEMA, cautioned that this declaration means the state and federal agencies have taken a precautionary measure, and that it doesn’t mean residents should expect federal assistance at this time. This declaration, unlike a disaster declaration, is perfunctory and involves several more steps before help can be requested.
“California is so well resourced already,” Barker said. “They very infrequently need help… I can’t think of a time they requested additional resources.”
And for now, Interstate Five is still open, but with heavy rains and standing water limiting drivers to a slower speed. California Highway Patrol spokesperson DC Williams said they hope to keep the interstate open through the night, but advised against unnecessary travel.
“Please don’t travel if you don't have to,” Williams said. “But for those that do need to just make sure you're careful because we don't know how the land is going to react to all this water.”