Kern attracts another 'green hydrogen' energy project

Semi-trailer trucks drive along Highway 99 near 7th Standard Road in June.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A large-scale "green hydrogen" project in Kern County has been announced that would convert 75 megawatts of photovoltaic solar power into fuel for vehicles including heavy-duty trucks.

The joint venture between an Irish-Portuguese designer of electrolysis systems called Fusion Fuel and Electus Energy, a Los Angeles company focused on regional transportation infrastructure, is proposed to be built at an undisclosed, 320-acre location at an estimated cost of about $180 million.

